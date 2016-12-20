Pope Francis pleads for end to 'homicidal madness' of terrorism

Pope Francis 2 at the general audience in St Peters Square April 13 2016. Photo credit: Daniel Ibaez CNA

Vatican City, Dec 20, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- What are being called two major acts of terrorism in just the past 24 hours have prompted Pope Francis to again beg for an even stronger commitment to putting such bloody attacks, which have marred many parts of the world over the past 18 months, to an end.



“Pope Francis unites to all men and women of good will who commit so that the homicidal madness of terrorism no longer finds space in our world,” a Dec. 20 telegram from the Vatican read.



“In this sense, His Holiness implores God the merciful Father for consolation, protection and his comforting blessing.”



The note, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, was addressed to Berlin Archbishop Heiner Koch after an apparent terrorist attack yesterday left 12 dead and 48 wounded.



According to CNN, a large truck barreled into crowds of shoppers at a Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin’s western Breitscheidplatz neighborhood around 8p.m. local time Dec. 19, going roughly 40 mph.



The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, but is believed to have been arrested about a mile and a half from the crash site. However, the man apprehended by police, a Pakistani who had sought asylum, denies the act.



A passenger was found dead inside the truck, and a tweet by the Berlin police confirm that the man was a Polish citizen.

