In multicultural Lebanon, Nativity scenes are common in public places

This outdoor manger, pictured Dec. 12 at St. Talka Maronite Catholic Church in Beirut, is steps away from a busy intersection. The "reason for the season" is evident in Lebanon, with the manger, or creche, even sometimes included among glistening Christmas decorations throughout the country. (CNS photo/Johnny Antoun)

BEIRUT (CNS) -- Amid the turmoil in the Middle East and persecution of Christians in surrounding countries, the Christmas spirit is evident in Lebanon: sparkling lights, decorated trees and even mangers in public places.



"Wherever you go you can find Christmas decorations," even in the cities and the places where the residents are Muslim, Maronite Father Joseph Soueid told Catholic News Service.



"I feel that here in Lebanon, we have this grace, that really, Jesus is the reason for the season," said the priest, pastor of St. Takla Parish, which serves 6,850 Maronite Catholic families. With seating for just 280 people, the church overflows with the faithful for each of its eight Masses on Sundays and has generated 24 vocations in the past eight years. Its outdoor manger near the entrance to the church is just a few steps away from a busy street intersection.



Father Soueid noted that because most of the municipalities in Lebanon are a mix of Christian and Muslim, the influence of Christianity gives the Lebanese an opportunity to "make this season a season of joy."



Muslims also have attended and continue to attend Christian schools in Lebanon. So it follows that "when they grew up, they found themselves familiar with our traditions and with the way we celebrate our great celebrations, like Christmas, like Easter," Father Soueid said.

