Fall River Diocese, town partner to create seashore wildlife sanctuary

WESTPORT, Mass. (CNS) -- Richmond Pond in Westport is just a stone's throw away from the mouth of Buzzards Bay where it meets Rhode Island Sound, both leading to the Atlantic Ocean.



The beach area on the pond's south side was the spot where youngsters attending St. Vincent's Camp, a few miles to the north, would enjoy its pristine waters and sand.



With the closing of St. Vincent's Camp, the 24-acre beach site was not being used, except by local birds, fish and wildlife, specifically the threatened ploving piper.



In the spirit of Pope Francis' encyclical "Laudato Si'," Fall River Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha recently finalized the sale of the property to the Westport Land Conservation Trust, so that the organization can create the Richmond Pond Wildlife Sanctuary. The pond is one of only two coastal salt ponds in Westport.



"This land has such a unique environment," Bishop da Cunha told The Anchor, newspaper of the Diocese of Fall River. "We felt it would be a good use for the property. I see it as our contribution to conserving various species of nature for years to come."



The diocese had been looking for a good way to use the land when approached by Westport Land Conservation Trust with its proposal to use the site strictly for conservation purposes. "It was a win-win situation," the bishop added, "a no-brainer. The neighbors, the town and the wildlife benefit from this."



