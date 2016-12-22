Home » World »  Reform is more than just a face-lift, pope tells Curia

Reform is more than just a face-lift, pope tells Curia

On: 12/22/2016By Junno Arocho Esteves , In: World
  • Pope Francis speaks during an audience to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Roman Curia in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Dec. 22. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis arrives for an audience to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Roman Curia in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Dec. 22. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis speaks during an audience to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Roman Curia in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Dec. 22. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis greets Australian Cardinal George Pell, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, during an audience to exchange greetings with members of the Roman Curia in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Dec. 22. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, patron of the Knights and Dames of Malta, center, and other cardinals listen as Pope Francis speaks during an audience to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Roman Curia in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Dec. 22. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, center, prefect of the Vatican office for laity, family and life, and other cardinals attend an audience led by Pope Francis to exchange Christmas greetings with members of the Roman Curia in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Dec. 22. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The reform of the Roman Curia is not a mere face-lift to rejuvenate an aging body but a process of deep, personal conversion, Pope Francis said.

Meeting with cardinals and the heads of Vatican offices for his annual Christmas greeting, the pope warned that "it is not wrinkles the church should fear" but rather the stains that impede its growth and relevance in the world.

"The reform does not have an aesthetical end to make the Curia more beautiful; it cannot be understood as a sort of face-lift or applying makeup to beautify the elderly curial body, nor plastic surgery to remove wrinkles," the pope said Dec. 22.

While his addresses in previous years focused on curial ills and medicinal virtues, this year's speech laid out a 12-step program of guiding principles geared toward an appropriate and long-lasting recovery.

"It was necessary to speak of illnesses and cures so that every operation -- to achieve success -- be preceded by an in-depth diagnosis, by accurate analyses and must be accompanied and followed through with precise prescriptions," the pope said.

Although certain forms of resistance to reform may come from a sense of goodwill or fear, there are others that are based on malevolent intentions dressed like a wolf in sheep's clothing, he said.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy