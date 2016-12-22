Reform is more than just a face-lift, pope tells Curia

Related Video



VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The reform of the Roman Curia is not a mere face-lift to rejuvenate an aging body but a process of deep, personal conversion, Pope Francis said.



Meeting with cardinals and the heads of Vatican offices for his annual Christmas greeting, the pope warned that "it is not wrinkles the church should fear" but rather the stains that impede its growth and relevance in the world.



"The reform does not have an aesthetical end to make the Curia more beautiful; it cannot be understood as a sort of face-lift or applying makeup to beautify the elderly curial body, nor plastic surgery to remove wrinkles," the pope said Dec. 22.



While his addresses in previous years focused on curial ills and medicinal virtues, this year's speech laid out a 12-step program of guiding principles geared toward an appropriate and long-lasting recovery.



"It was necessary to speak of illnesses and cures so that every operation -- to achieve success -- be preceded by an in-depth diagnosis, by accurate analyses and must be accompanied and followed through with precise prescriptions," the pope said.



Although certain forms of resistance to reform may come from a sense of goodwill or fear, there are others that are based on malevolent intentions dressed like a wolf in sheep's clothing, he said.

