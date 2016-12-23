From Cardinal Seán's blog

'Then, that evening, I went to attend the Catholic Charities Greater Boston's Annual Christmas Gala at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Just in these past days, we saw the tragic bombing of the Coptic Cathedral in Cairo, which is such an important spiritual home for so many Christians in Egypt. This is just another example of the continuing persecution of Christians in that region. Meanwhile, in Aleppo, we saw the terrible humanitarian tragedy, as civilians continue to be caught in the midst of the ongoing conflict there.



Let us continue to pray fervently for the end of sectarian violence and persecution throughout the world.



Pastoral Center Advent gathering



Much of this week I have been in Rome for meetings of the C9 Council of Cardinals advising the Holy Father. However, before I left, we had our annual Advent Gathering for the staff at the Pastoral Center.



We began with the celebration of Mass in Bethany Chapel followed by refreshments. This gathering is always an opportunity for me to thank all those who work at the Pastoral Center for their hard work and dedication, and to celebrate this wonderful time of the year with them.



Catholic Charities gala



Then, that evening, I went to attend the Catholic Charities Greater Boston's Annual Christmas Gala at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.



A particular focus of the evening's program, which was emceed by Scott Wahle, was the important work going on at the Teen Center at St. Peter's in Dorchester. This wonderful facility has made such a positive impact on the neighborhood.

