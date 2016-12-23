Malden Catholic brings Christmas to less fortunate

Malden Catholic student council president, senior Fred DeNisco presents Rose Mini of the Malden Department for Children and Families with hundreds of gifts donated by the Malden Catholic community. Pilot photo/courtesy Malden Catholic High

MALDEN -- Malden Catholic High School held their annual Toy Drive this year, donating over 300 gifts to needy and homeless children served through The Children's Closet in Peabody and 600 more toys to the city of Malden's Office for Children and Families. Students, faculty and staff participated in this annual drive by both raising money to purchase and shop for gifts and by making personal contributions.



"Malden Catholic students are invited to serve the poor, homeless, elderly and children in many active ways," says Malden Catholic director of campus ministry, Mrs. Mary Driscoll. "Throughout various collections and interactions with agencies, our Lancers are living out the true mission of the Xaverian Brothers by 'falling in love with the service of God.'"