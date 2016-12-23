Year of Mercy prompted gift of Newton church, says pastor

Father Dominic K. Jung, pastor of St. Antoine Daveluy Parish, celebrates Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Dec. 11, as Father Daniel C. O'Connell, pastor of Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish, (right) concelebrates. Pilot photo/Mark Labbe

AUBURNDALE -- At a morning Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Dec. 11, parishioners of Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish in Newton and members of the Catholic Korean Community witnessed the signing of a document that transferred the property of Corpus Christi Church to the recently created St. Antoine Daveluy Parish.



St. Antoine's serves the Korean Catholic community in the archdiocese and, since its erection in 2013, was renting the premises. The property transfer was made as a gift from Corpus Christi-St. Bernard parish to St. Antoine's.



The Pilot spoke with Father Daniel C. O'Connell, pastor at Corpus Christi-St. Bernard parish, Dec. 20 about the process that led to the decision to donate the property.



Q: When you were signing the document that donated the property to St. Antoine's, what were your thoughts?



A: I do remember standing over Father Dominic [Jung] as he signed it -- he was the first to sign -- and I remember looking at him and looking out at the congregation, at my own parishioners giving away a church, a bit of their own history. And I looked at the Korean community who were accepting a church as part of their history, and all I could think of was Paschal Mystery and the fact that we really do live Paschal Mystery when we allow his grace to work in us.

