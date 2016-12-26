Pope Francis lays out 12 guiding principles for reform of the Roman Curia

General Audience with Pope Francis April 17 2013. Photo credit: Mazur catholicnewsorguk CC BY NC SA 20 CNA

Vatican City, Dec 22, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- In a lengthy, in-depth speech to members of the Roman Curia Thursday, Pope Francis dug into what he said are the key guideless of his ongoing reform, which in his view ought to focus primarily on conversion, unity and streamlining the old process in order to meet modern needs.



Francis opened his annual Dec. 22 speech reflecting on how God humbled himself, making himself small and becoming a servant to mankind.



“At Christmas we are called to say ‘yes’ with our faith, not to the master of the universe, and not even to the most noble ideas, but precisely to this God who is the humble lover,” he said.



With this “gentle and impressive” image of the Christ child in mind, the Pope delved into his reflections on the curial reform, touching not only on the functions of the curial offices, but also the importance of a constant personal conversion and the different types of resistance – both good and bad – that inevitably pop up during processes of change.



“Since the Curia not an immobile bureaucratic apparatus, the reform is above all a sign of the vivacity of the Pilgrim Church, of a Church that is living and because of this ‘semper riformanda,’ in need of reform because she is alive,” he said.

