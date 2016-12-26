Pope Francis' reform plan can be boiled down to this one thing

popedanielcna2016

Vatican City, Dec 24, 2016 CNA.- If there's anything Pope Francis' recent 12-point plan for the reform of the Roman Curia shows, it's that while his vision of a simple, less clerical body is clear, it's contingent on one thing: conversion.



In a Dec. 22 speech to members of the Curia, the Pope, before outlining his guide to reform, stressed that “the reform will be effective only if it is carried out with men and women who are renewed and not simply new.”



Merely changing staff and structures is not enough, he said, calling for the “spiritual, human and professional renewal among the members of the Curia.”



Reform, he said, “is in no way implemented with a change of persons – something that certainly is happening and will continue to happen – but with a conversion in persons.”



“What we need also and above all is permanent conversion and purification. Without a change of mentality, efforts at practical improvement will be in vain.”



All this comes in the first part of a lengthy, in-depth speech Francis gave to the Curia offering what he said are the key principals that ought to guide ongoing reform efforts. He gives the speech annually, and this year his focus on conversion not only in the first part, but throughout the entire 7-page text, seems to lay the groundwork for what his 12-point guide should be built on.

