Oregon Tax Court says parish doesn't have to pay property tax for rectory

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNS) -- The Oregon Tax Court ruled Dec. 19 that St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish in Astoria need not pay property tax on its rectory.



In a ruling that overturned a magistrate's 2015 decision, the state court held that the rectory qualifies for a religious-use tax exemption under Oregon law.



The new ruling is consistent with past treatment of Catholic parish rectories in the Archdiocese of Portland, said a statement from the archdiocese.



The 2015 decision had threatened finances statewide for all religious groups. St. Mary, Star of the Sea filed an appeal against a finding by Magistrate Dan Robinson of the Oregon Tax Court that the parish priest's home was "not reasonably necessary to carry out the religious aims of the church."



In testimony before the tax court, Father Todd Molinari, the archdiocese's vicar for clergy, had said that church law requires that a priest live near the church, but also near the people he serves. The rectory, as the priest's house is called, is not only a place to live, but a place where the priest studies and works, and welcomes visiting priests and seminarians, Father Molinari said.



Jim Jurinski, associate professor of accounting and law at the University of Portland's Pamplin School of Business, wrote at the time that Robinson's decision failed to respect the separation of church and state.



Langlois is editor of the Catholic Sentinel, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Portland.