Ecumenical event to mark Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

BRAINTREE -- Greater Boston faith leaders will come together for a special gathering later this month to mark the international Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.



This collaborative event will be held on Jan. 21 at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury and will bring together hundreds of Catholic, Orthodox, Evangelical and Protestant Christians. Marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, the program celebrates the progress towards Christian unity and fosters dialogue around Christian approaches to the issues of our day including race, diversity, interchurch families and the global persecution of Christians.



Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley said, "Pope Francis has challenged the Catholic community to build bridges with our ecumenical colleagues by seeking unity in the name of the Lord. Joined by our faith in Jesus Christ, we are called to work together to build a civilization of love. It is my prayer that this gathering will strengthen our shared mission of bringing Jesus' love and peace to the people we serve."



The event will begin with noontime lunch followed by workshops on Christian unity's relation to evangelization, interchurch families, global persecution of Christians, racial reconciliation, the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Scripture in the Christian Life, and Pope Francis.



