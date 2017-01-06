Newburyport parishioners' fund aids those with substance abuse

Father George Morin and Father Timothy Harrison are pictured with Elizabeth McCarthy and Steve and Kim Keene, founders of the Pelican Intervention Fund. Courtesy photo

NEWBURYPORT -- Kim Keene, a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish in Newburyport, watched her son's friend Corey struggle to combat his substance addiction by attending various programs, none of which seemed to help.



It wasn't until after she and her husband Steven Keene helped fund Corey's placement into a residential 12-step program in a sober living home that results started to become visible.



"Really in a very short time we saw the transformation in him," Kim Keene told The Pilot.



That was three years ago, and since then Corey has been in recovery.



The transformation Keene has seen in Corey over the last few years has been astounding, she said, and it made her and her husband realize that "we had to help other people," she said.



So, the Keenes, along with fellow parishioner Elizabeth McCarthy who had also experienced a loved one dealing with substance abuse, decided to found the Pelican Intervention Fund.



Founded about a year ago, the fund's mission is to raise money to provide funding for residential 12-step substance abuse recovery programs for people who can't afford them, particularly those living within Essex County.

