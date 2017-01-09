Young adult's 'dark past' becomes asset in ministry to recovering addicts

Scott Weeman, founder of the nonprofit organization Catholic in Recovery, is pictured in an undated photo. (CNS photo/courtesy Elissa Voss Photography)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- By any measure, Scott Weeman seems contented.



All of the pieces of his life seem to have fallen into place.



The 31-year-old is a newlywed, married in September to his wife, Jacqueline. He enjoys the love of his family and a supportive community of friends. He has found fulfillment in a rewarding ministry. And he recently finished his first book, which will be published in late 2017.



What a difference five years makes.



Flashback to Oct. 9, 2011, when Weeman had hit bottom and, in a long-distance call to his parents and a few remaining close friends, admitted that he needed help.



He had gone through "nine years of darkness," enslaved by an alcohol and drug addiction that damaged some of his closest relationships, cost him a full-tuition college scholarship and resulted in two driving under the influence charges and several underage drinking citations. Even after making the decision to sober up, he doubted whether he would ever be able to make up all the years he had wasted.



"What's funny is that ... I thought that my life was over at the young age of 26 ... and that really the rest of my life would be playing catch-up," he said.



But, as it turned out, that wasn't the case at all.



"God has awoken me to believe ... that I can use my dark past as a great asset to help others," said Weeman, founder of the nonprofit organization Catholic in Recovery.

