Georgia woman killed by gunman at Florida airport was parish stalwart

ATLANTA (CNS) -- Olga Woltering, a bedrock member of her parish and the Atlanta Cursillo movement and beloved to her family and many friends, was among five people killed in the Jan. 6 shooting at a Florida airport.



Woltering, 84, was leaving for a cruise with her husband, Ralph, to celebrate his birthday and were flying through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a gunman started shooting people in a baggage claim area. Ralph Woltering was not injured.



Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Army veteran, is charged in connection with the incident. In addition to the five people who were killed, six were injured.



The Wolterings, who are great-grandparents, have been active members of Transfiguration Church in suburban Marietta for nearly 40 years, according to the parish. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at the parish Jan. 12.



"Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met," Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo, Transfiguration pastor, said in a statement.



"This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved," the statement said. "May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga."



