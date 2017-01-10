Home » Nation »  Georgia woman killed by gunman at Florida airport was parish stalwart

Georgia woman killed by gunman at Florida airport was parish stalwart

On: 1/9/2017By , In: Nation
  • Olga Woltering, one of 5 victims of the Jan. 7 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, is pictured in an undated family photo. Woltering was a parishioner at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, Ga. (CNS photo/Woltering family via Reuters)
  • Firemen and ambulances wait outside Fort Lauderdale's airport in Florida Jan. 7, after a gunman opened fire killing at least five people and injuring eight more. Olga Woltering of Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, Ga., was one of the victims killed in the shooting. (CNS photo/Giorgio Viera, EPA)

ATLANTA (CNS) -- Olga Woltering, a bedrock member of her parish and the Atlanta Cursillo movement and beloved to her family and many friends, was among five people killed in the Jan. 6 shooting at a Florida airport.

Woltering, 84, was leaving for a cruise with her husband, Ralph, to celebrate his birthday and were flying through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a gunman started shooting people in a baggage claim area. Ralph Woltering was not injured.

Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Army veteran, is charged in connection with the incident. In addition to the five people who were killed, six were injured.

The Wolterings, who are great-grandparents, have been active members of Transfiguration Church in suburban Marietta for nearly 40 years, according to the parish. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at the parish Jan. 12.

"Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met," Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo, Transfiguration pastor, said in a statement.

"This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved," the statement said. "May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga."

