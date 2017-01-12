Vatican ambassador predicts Trump will drop campaign rhetoric

Ken Hackett US Ambassador to the Holy See in Rome on Jan 23 2014 Cr 1

Vatican City, Jan 11, 2017 CNA.- Ken Hackett is preparing to wrap up his term as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See as Donald Trump's presidential inauguration looms next week.



And while he says no one can predict what Trump will do in office, he expects the fiery campaign talk to simmer down once the “reality of governing” sets in.



Hackett, a former head of Catholic Relief Services who was pulled from retirement in 2013 to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, sat down for an interview in Rome with CNA Jan. 10.



Running a nation, he reflected, “calls you to be your best, to weigh decisions, to listen to advice, to play the role on the world’s stage that the United States has played and is capable of playing.” He voiced optimism that “good will prevail” and Trump will “take the best advice that's offered to him.”



One of the issues Trump was most outspoken on during the campaign, and where some of his most controversial and provocative statements were directed, was immigration – a major priority for Pope Francis.



When asked whether he anticipates the topic being problematic for relations between the Trump administration and the Holy See, Hackett said “no government agrees with another government on everything.”

