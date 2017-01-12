Pray for Dylann Roof's victims -- and his conversion, S.C. bishop says

Dylann Roof mugshot. Photo credit: Charleston County Sheriffs Office Fair Use Wikipedia CNA

Charleston, S.C., Jan 11, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The death sentence announced this week for mass murderer Dylann Roof prompted the local Catholic bishop to call for prayer, for both the victims and Roof. The bishop also reiterated Catholic opposition to the death penalty.



“Please continue to pray for the victims, survivors and families of the Emanuel AME Church shooting. Please also pray for Mr. Roof and his family. May he acknowledge his sins, convert to the Lord and experience His loving mercy,” Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone of Charleston said Jan. 10.



Roof, 22, was convicted on charges related to the killing of nine people at Charleston’s Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015. Victims at the historic black church included senior pastor and state senator Clementa C. Pickney. The churchgoers had welcomed the man, who sat next to the pastor during their Bible study.



Roof had authored handwritten manifestos endorsing white supremacy



He was found guilty of 33 federal charges including hate crimes, obstruction of religious practice, and firearms-related charges. He was sentenced to death on Tuesday.

