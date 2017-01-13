Some Catholic doctors concerned over moves to advance assisted suicide

BOSTON -- Dr. John Barravecchio, president of the Archdiocese of Boston's Guild of St. Luke, is among those Catholic physicians expressing concerns over recent moves to advance the cause of legalizing physician-assisted suicide in Massachusetts.



"There's all those very precious things that happen at the end of people's lives that get short-changed by deciding they're just going to end it," he said in a Jan. 9 interview with The Pilot.



Besides heading the Guild of St. Luke, an organization of local Catholic physicians, Barravecchio is also currently doing nursing home practice and administrative work.



His worries over physician-assisted suicide come at a crucial time in the state, as efforts to legalize it in the Commonwealth have been underway for the last few months.



In October, Dr. Roger M. Kligler, a retired Falmouth physician who has metastatic prostate cancer, and Dr. Alan Steinbach filed a lawsuit alleging Kligler has the right to die by receiving a lethal dose of medication from his doctor.



The lawsuit lists Attorney General Maura Healey and Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe as defendants.



