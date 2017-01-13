Forming the Future: Cultivating art at Immaculate Conception School, Lowell

Recent graduates of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Lowell are pictured with their ceiling tile masterpieces. The theme was famous artists and their many views on how to paint trees. Pilot photo/Alyce Gavriel, Immaculate Conception School

LOWELL -- Every year the eighth graders at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Lowell band together to create an artistic masterpiece.



Under the guidance of the school's art teacher, Alyce Gavriel, the eighth graders break into groups to recreate famous masterpieces on a ceiling tile.



"We hang these tiles right in front of the principal's office the year they graduate as a way of showcasing their talent," explained Gavriel. "After we take them down, we hang them elsewhere in the school on the ceiling."



The result is "basically what looks like a museum on the ceilings of our school," Gavriel added.



"So many people come to our school and are caught by surprise at the beauty of our ceilings -- they walk around the building looking up," she said.



"I've had eighth graders who are really astounded at what they can do," she said.



The ceiling tile project is the culmination of the art curriculum Gavriel has been building for the past 11 years -- one that goes far beyond coloring.



Beginning with the preschoolers, Gavriel introduces students to great works of art from the likes of Monet, Matisse and Seurat. She then teaches them to create their own works of art in the style of the artist.



"I break down the artistic style into simple steps," Gavriel said, "and then suddenly these artistic styles and these works of art are not all that intimidating."

