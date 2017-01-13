Xaverian achieves $20M capital campaign goal

Pilot photo/courtesy Xaverian Brothers High School

WESTWOOD -- "Called to Lead: The Campaign for Xaverian," the largest fundraising effort in the history of Xaverian Brothers High School, has been hugely successful, already reaching its initial $20 million goal.



At the fall 2016 board of trustees meeting, discussions continued about the compelling needs of Xaverian. "The tremendous support of so many has enabled Xaverian to address the ambitious initiatives of its strategic plan, 'Growing in Harmony,' which articulated a bold vision to strengthen every dimension of the school. The transformation of our campus represents the board's commitment to providing the best facilities for the young men we educate," said headmaster Brother Daniel Skala, C.F.X. "All of us can readily see the impact of the capital campaign." Brother Daniel has served as Xaverian's Headmaster for the last 26 years.



With the board's approval, Xaverian increased the goal of Called to Lead to $25 million -- adding $5 million to the original target -- and extend the campaign.



As explained by Brother Daniel, "The momentum of the campaign gives Xaverian the unique opportunity to seize the moment and extend the campaign to support areas of great need and continue to advance our vision for Xaverian. A substantial share of the campaign will help ensure that all talented boys can attend Xaverian, no matter their family's financial means. Providing access and affordability is more essential than ever."

