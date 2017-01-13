Historic sacramental records going online

BOSTON -- Those searching for church records of their ancestors may soon find that task much easier, as the Archdiocese of Boston and the New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) have partnered to make a vast amount of historic sacramental records available online.



At a Jan. 10 press conference held at the genealogical society's headquarters in Boston, representatives from NEHGS unveiled a project the genealogical organization has been working on for the last several months -- uploading just under 950 volumes of sacramental records onto its online database.



The records, provided by the archives of the Archdiocese of Boston, span the years 1787 to 1900, and encompass over 150 parishes and more than 80 towns. They hold the names of around 10 million people, containing documentation of deaths, marriages, baptisms, and confirmations.



Putting the records online is a time-consuming process, and currently, only documents from four parishes and one mission have been placed online. However, over the next several years, it is the hope of the archdiocese and NEHGS that all of the records will be uploaded.



While the project is being fully funded by NEHGS, the speed of how quickly the records will be place online is dependent on outside funding, said NEHGS vice president and COO Ryan J. Woods at the press event.



