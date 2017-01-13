Order of Malta questions legitimacy of commission established by pope

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The leadership of the Order of Malta denied the legality of a Vatican investigation into the forced resignation of the group's former grand chancellor, but the commission established by Pope Francis said it "is completely legitimate and authorized" to investigate the matter and inform the pope.



According to one of the legal notes prepared for the commission, the pope's right to be informed of the circumstances surrounding the removal of Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager relates "to the authority he exercises directly and immediately over all baptized faithful, whether lay or clerical."



"This is not about interfering in the internal affairs of the order because the purpose of the commission, as is evident, is to give an account to the Holy Father on the procedures (used to remove von Boeselager) and nothing else," said the note, which was dated Jan. 11 and shown to Catholic News Service.



The Grand Magistry of the order had released a statement Jan. 10 stating its refusal to cooperate with the Vatican commission, citing what it termed the "legal irrelevance" of the commission and claiming that the members were "appointed by the Secretary of State of the Vatican."



The grand master of the order, Fra Matthew Festing, also insisted that the former chancellor's removal was an act of internal governance that falls exclusively within the order's power.



