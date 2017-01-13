Jane Levy and Lucas Till star in a scene from the movie "Monster Trucks." The Catholic News Service classification is A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children. (CNS photo/Paramount)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The action comedy "Monster Trucks" (Paramount) certainly lives up to its title. It has strange creatures mysteriously propelling utilitarian vehicles in the absence of an internal combustion engine. It also sees to it that some bad guys meet justice, as you might expect.



Complex thinking is not what director Chris Wedge's children's film demands. Undoubtedly best appreciated by those who still pronounce the eponymous conveyances "twuks," it does manage to fold in an environmental message as rigs of every sort speed around the oil fields of North Dakota.



As for the monsters, for most of the picture there's just one, a youngster named Creech. He's more or less a combination of shark, octopus and manatee. He's friendly and quite intelligent, along the lines of SpongeBob SquarePants. Instead of a pineapple under the sea, however, Creech's native habitat is found in a dense aquifer.



His preferred food is crude oil, and he can somehow comprehend human speech -- otherwise there'd be no story here.



Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, wants nothing more than the independence that will come with his own set of wheels. So he's been restoring an old pickup truck at the salvage yard where he works. Meanwhile, Terrafex, a profit-focused oil-drilling outfit, has tapped into a nearby aquifer without caring to discover whether its depths are home to any life forms.

