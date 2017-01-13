Zoe Saldana and Ben Affleck star in a scene from the movie "Live by Night." The Catholic News Service classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.(CNS photo/Warner Bros.)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The glossy crime drama "Live by Night" (Warner Bros.) traces the rise of Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck, who also wrote and directed), a Boston-bred gangster in the Florida of the 1920s and '30s. Though not exactly a hoodlum with a heart of gold, Coughlin is presented as a sympathetic figure in Affleck's serious-minded adaptation of Dennis Lehane's best-selling novel.



Mature viewers, accordingly, will need to bring discernment to bear as plot developments test the limits of Coughlin's ruthlessness. Given that style trumps substance throughout the mayhem-driven proceedings, however, such an effort is likely to be no more than modestly rewarded.



Disillusioned by his experience of military service during World War I, Coughlin returns from overseas determined never to have to follow orders again. Seeing lawlessness as a form of freedom, he embarks on a career of low-level thievery that puts him at odds with his father, Thomas (Brendan Gleeson), a high-ranking police officer.



As he gains some notoriety, Coughlin resists the pressure to join forces with -- and therefore knuckle under to -- either of the Hub's leading underworld figures, Irish-American kingpin Albert White (Robert Glenister) and Italian mobster Maso Pescatore (Remo Girone).

