English bishop: Speaking about sexual morality like talking to alcoholic

The Houses of Parliament are seen in 2016 in London. Trying to preach sexual morality in Britain has become "like arguing with an alcoholic" because of the angry reaction in the face of reason, said Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth. (CNS photo/Facundo Arrizabalaga, EPA)

LONDON (CNS) -- Trying to preach sexual morality in Britain has become "like arguing with an alcoholic" because of the angry reaction in the face of reason, an English bishop said.



"After a while, they won't argue with you on grounds of reason, they just become furious and respond that way," Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth told Catholic News Service Jan. 11. "There is something in our culture increasingly like that."



Two days earlier, Dame Louise Casey, a senior government adviser on integration, told politicians that U.K. Catholic schools should not teach same-sex marriage as wrong.



In oral evidence to the communities committee of the House of Commons, Casey said religious extremism was a continuing problem in some British schools.



"It is not OK for Catholic schools to be homophobic and anti-gay marriage," added Casey, dubbed the "integration czar" by the British media after she was appointed director general of a team commissioned by the government to investigate opportunity and integration.



"I have a problem with the expression of religious conservatism because I think often it can be anti-equalities," she said in remarks reported by the London-based Daily Mail newspaper.

