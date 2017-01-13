Upcoming synod needs young people's voices, pope says

A World Youth Day pilgrim becomes emotional as a priest hears her confession in 2016 at Sacred Heart Church in Krakow, Poland. As the Catholic Church prepares for a meeting of the Synod of Bishops focused on youth, the pope wrote a letter to young people saying the church wants "to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith, even your doubts and your criticism." (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis has asked young people to tell him, their bishops and pastors about their hopes and struggles and even their criticisms.



As the Catholic Church prepares for a meeting of the Synod of Bishops focused on youth, the pope wrote a letter to young people saying the church wants "to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith, even your doubts and your criticism. Make your voice heard, let it resonate in communities and let it be heard by your shepherds of souls."



The pope's letter was released Jan. 13 as officials presented the preparatory document for the synod. The document includes a series of questions to be answered by national conferences of bishops and other church bodies. The responses, along with input from young people themselves, will form the basis of the working document for the synod.



Pope Francis chose "Young people, faith and vocational discernment" as the theme for the 15th general assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will be held in October 2018.



Young people will have an opportunity to contribute to the working document by submitting reflections "on their expectations and their lives" through a dedicated website -- www.sinodogiovani.va -- that will be launched the first week of May, according to Bishop Fabio Fabene, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops.

