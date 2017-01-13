Knights of Malta say leader's dismissal 'more complex' than condoms

Order of Malta. Photo credit: Giorgio Minguzzi Flickr CC BY SA 20 CNA

Rome, Italy, Jan 12, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- After former Grand Chancellor of the Knights of Malta Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager was dismissed in early December, many have pinpointed the decision to a contraception scandal related to a project he was overseeing.



But a senior official of the Order has said that while the incident was a contributing factor in Boeselager’s resignation, the reasons – while confidential – are much broader.



“The reasons for the dismissal are confidential,” but they are “more complex” than reducing it to just the contraception incident, Eugenio Ajroldi di Robbiate, Communications Director for the Knights of Malta, told CNA Jan. 12.



Problems initially arose when it was learned that the Order's charity branch, under Boeselager’s watch, had inadvertently been involved in distributing condoms in Burma to prevent HIV.



However, Robbiate said Boeselager wasn’t initially aware that condoms were being distributed as part of the project, and when he found out “he immediately stopped all the programs.”



So while the incident was indeed a factor in why the Grand Chancellor was asked to resign, Robbiate stressed that issue is “poorly reported” by many news agencies, since the full picture, while remaining confidential, is “much more complex than just the point on contraception.”

