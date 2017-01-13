Can you teach the truth and not be a hater? This ministry for gay Catholics says yes.

Rainbow Flag. Photo credit: Kevin Wong via Flickr CC BY 20 CNA

Phoenix, Ariz., Jan 13, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- In a country where gay marriage has gained widespread acceptance – both culturally and legally – in the past several years, it can be difficult for pastors or others in ministry to stick to the Church’s teachings on the subject without feeling like a bigot or a hater.



Difficult, but certainly not impossible, said leaders at the Truth and Love conference this week in Phoenix.



The conference was co-hosted by the Diocese of Phoenix and Courage International, the Church’s ministry to people who experience same-sex attraction. Pastors and others in ministry positions from throughout the country came for talks and resources on how better to teach the Church’s truth with love.



“The idea of these conferences is to provide resources, perspective and vocabulary for people in ministry. These are specifically for clergy, diocesan parish staff, or those in fields like psychology or social work – people that are going to be on the frontline of the field hospital,” Fr. Philip Bochanski said, referencing an analogy from Pope Francis, who called the Church is a type of field hospital.



“These are the people who are going to be doing pastoral first-aid and spiritual triage, they’re that first point of contact for people,” Fr. Bochanski told CNA.

