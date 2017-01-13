Events mark Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

BRAINTREE --The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has existed for a century and is present worldwide, but it will be dramatically different this year in Greater Boston.



From Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, UniteBoston will be coordinating a series of ecumenical events around the Greater Boston Area, all of which Catholics are invited to attend.



The anchor of the week will be a special gathering held at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury, Jan. 21 that will bring together faith leaders from throughout the region, marking the first time that the full spectrum of Christian families in the region will gather specifically in dedication to the unity Jesus prayed for. The event will be hosted by the Archdiocese of Boston in collaboration with the Institute for Christian Unity and co-sponsored by over 20 ministries.



It will begin with a luncheon at noon immediately followed by workshops on a variety of subjects, including Christian unity, evangelization, Pope Francis, racial reconciliation and Scripture. A worship and blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. with Orthodox, Protestant, Evangelical, Catholic and Pentecostal leaders, and the event will come to a close with a mission and volunteering opportunity fair and reception.



