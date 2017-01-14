Cardinal O'Malley appointed to Vatican office for Doctrine of the Faith

Cardinal Sean OMalley enters the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the 2015 Vigil for Life Jan 22 2015. Photo credit: Addie Mena CNA CNA 1 22 15

Vatican City, Jan 14, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- On Saturday it was announced that Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston has yet another reason to come to Rome, with his appointment as the newest member of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.



Already a member of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals and President of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, O’Malley’s appointment to the CDF, announced in a Jan. 14 communique from the Vatican, adds yet another major role to the list of duties he is accumulating.



Headed by Cardinal Gerhard Muller, the CDF is also home to a new judicial section established by the Pope last June to handle cases of “abuse of office” on the part of a bishop or religious superior accused of being negligent in handling instances of child sexual abuse.



O’Malley was tapped to be one of the Pope’s cardinal-advisors when Francis established the Council of Cardinals, who conceived and proposed the new judicial section, in 2013.



Just a few months later he was asked to head up the Commission for Minors, assisted by Msgr. Bob Oliver, who had previously served the Archdiocese of Boston as assistant to the moderator of the Curia for Canonical Affairs.



O’Malley’s addition to the CDF, then, is evidence of just how much confidence the Pope has in him.

