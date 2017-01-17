Dinner and a warm place to sleep: How Rome is reaching out to the homeless

Chiesa San Callisto interno. Photo credit: LOR CNA

Rome, Italy, Jan 15, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- As colder weather settled over Rome last week, two area charities have found ways to reach out to those without food or shelter during the cold winter nights: one by turning a church into a temporary shelter, another by partnering with a newly-opened McDonald’s near the Vatican.



Medicina Solidale has plans to hand out around 50 meals to area homeless on Mondays starting Jan. 13 and continuing through June. The first 1,000 meals were donated by the lately controversial, Vatican-area McDonald’s, which has been the subject of mixed reviews.



An association of doctors who volunteer with homeless throughout Rome, Medicina Solidale said they asked if “beyond the controversy,” McDonald’s would donate “some food to give to the homeless of St. Peter’s.”



“And the McDonald’s told us yes immediately,” Gianluca Scarnicci, a press officer of the organization, told CNA.



Since Jan. 7, when temperatures dropped drastically in Rome, the Community of Sant’Egidio has opened up San Callisto Church, in the Trastevere neighborhood, as an overnight shelter for those who would otherwise be on the streets, also offering a hot meal at a nearby cafeteria.

