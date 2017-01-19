Encounter fosters community, helps young, old look at reality with faith

Father Jose Medina, a Spanish priest who is U.S. coordinator of the worldwide Catholic lay ecclesial movement Communion and Liberation, smiles as he moderates a panel discussion Jan. 14 at the New York Encounter in New York City. Encounter is an annual three-day cultural festival featuring panel discussions, lectures, art exhibits, photo galleries and music. The event is organized by Communion and Liberation. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- This year's New York Encounter drew a crowd of 10,000 for a three-day cultural gathering of presentations, exhibits and performances centered on the theme "Reality has never betrayed me."



What struck first-time participant Giovanna Maiello was the "bridge of intellectual and heart and life" that allowed her to "enter into these talks and feel like you can really get a lot out of it for your own personal journey, your own faith life."



The Jan. 13-15 public event, now in its ninth year, was organized by the Catholic lay movement Communion and Liberation and held at the Metropolitan Pavilion.



Maiello told Catholic News Service that she hoped to take away "little things" that "help me to realign my mind back to the right reality." How to be a sound consumer, for instance, she said, referring to Carolyn Woo's comments during a panel discussion, "Economy With a Truly Human Purpose: Is it Possible?"



Woo, the former president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services, said, "We underestimate our power as consumers," pointing to the need for informed choices even with small purchases like shrimp or seafood, whose industry has "a lot of slave labor embedded" into it.



Another panel -- "An American Dream ... Come True!" -- highlighted the lives of saints with historical roots in North America, like St. Katharine Drexel and the eight North American martyrs, who include St. Isaac Jogues, St. John de Brebeuf and St. Charles Garnier.

