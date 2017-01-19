U.S. abortion rate at its lowest since 1973 Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The U.S. abortion rate is down to its lowest level since the Supreme Court made abortion legal virtually on demand in 1973, and the rate is half of its early-1980s peak.



According to a study issued Jan. 17 by the Guttmacher Institute, the abortion rate for U.S. women ages 15-44 is 14.6 per 1,000 in 2014, the last year for which statistics are available. The figure represents a 14 percent decline from the 2011 numbers, and less than half of the 1981 rate of 29.4 abortions per 1,000 women of child-bearing age.



The percentage of pregnancies ending in abortion is down to 18.8 percent, a decline of nearly two-fifths below is 1983 peak of 30.3 percent.



A statement by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports legal abortion, said the study "did not directly investigate reasons behind the declining abortion rate," but suggested "the wave of abortion restrictions passed at the state level over the last five years" could have contributed at least in part to the decline.



These come under the umbrella of TRAP laws, short for Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers.



