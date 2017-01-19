Polish parliament recognizes coronation of Mary as nation's queen

Czestochowa. Photo credit: Viatorcom via Flickr CC BY SA 20 CNA

Warsaw, Poland, Jan 18, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Poland's government has adopted multiple resolutions establishing 2017 as a Jubilee Year for the country, celebrating the 300th anniversary of the first canonical coronation of the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa.



“Polish Sejm, convinced of the special importance of Marian devotion for our homeland – not only in the religious aspect, but also social, cultural and patriotic – establishes 2017 the Year of the 300th anniversary of the Coronation of the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa,” the resolution of the lower house of parliament stated.



More than 94 percent of Poland’s population being Catholic, the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa, also called the “Black Madonna,” has a significant meaning for Poles and is highly venerated throughout Europe.



In a resolution adopted Dec. 15, 2016, the Polish parliament called “the image of the Mother of God at Jasna Góra… one of the most important religious and material national treasures.”



Although the image was crowned Queen and Protector of Poland by King John II Casimir in 1652, its first canonical coronation was by Clement XI on Sept. 8, 1717, which is the date of the anniversary. Additional coronations of the image were also issued by St. Pius X in 1910 and St. John Paul II in 2005.

