Does defunding Planned Parenthood really threaten women's health?

Woman. Photo credit: UnSplash CNA

Washington D.C., Jan 18, 2017 CNA.- Congressional plans to strip Planned Parenthood of federal dollars have gained considerable media attention in recent weeks, leading to speculation about the impact that such a move would have on women’s health.



Both the House and the Senate have passed measures to set up a vote to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds, which mostly come in the form of Medicaid reimbursements. According to its FY 2014-15 report, the organization and its affiliates received almost $554 million in taxpayer dollars, 43 percent of its total revenue.



The measures have been hailed as a victory by pro-life groups, and lamented as an attack on women’s health care by those who support abortion.



But beneath the hype, what exactly would happen if federal funding were pulled from Planned Parenthood?



Years of controversy



The main argument against Planned Parenthood’s federal funding is that it is the nation’s largest abortion provider, performing around 330,000 abortions per year, and the Hyde Amendment prohibits federal dollars from directly paying for abortions.



Medicaid reimbursements and federal health grants are not supposed to go directly toward abortions, although a recent report by the Charlotte Lozier Institute and Alliance Defending Freedom claimed that, according to federal and state audits, taxpayer dollars were funding abortion-related services.

