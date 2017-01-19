Home » World »  The ecology of burial: Choices reflect beliefs about life after death

The ecology of burial: Choices reflect beliefs about life after death

On: 1/19/2017By Robert Duncan , In: World
  • Raoul Bretzel and Anna Citelli set up a sample biodegradable burial pod developed by their company, Capsula Mundi, at their design studio in Rome Oct. 11. Recent Vatican guidelines on cremation and burial address the growing trend of "green burials." (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- In a craftsman's workshop on the edge of Rome's Campo Verano cemetery, two designers are working to revive what they see as a dying art: burial.

Unlike the masons who make the cemetery's gravestones and memorials, Anna Citelli and Raoul Bretzel are fashioning biodegradable burial pods.

Their prototype is an egg-shaped sarcophagus that can hold a corpse in the fetal position. A young tree, chosen ahead of time by the deceased, will be planted over the pod in place of a headstone. Citelli and Bretzel imagine a future where "sacred forests" co-exist with cemeteries.

The burial pods are part of a widespread movement focused on "green burial" practices, which use decomposable materials and avoid the use of embalming chemicals.

A growing number of Catholic cemeteries offer "green burials," but do so emphasizing how the practices and the motivations behind such a choice must coincide with Catholic faith.

"By burying the bodies of the faithful, the church confirms her faith in the resurrection of the body and intends to show the great dignity of the human body as an integral part of the human person whose body forms part of their identity," said an instruction on burial and cremation issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in October.

