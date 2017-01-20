From Cardinal Seán's blog

'I was visited at the cathedral by a group of over 30 sisters from Latin America accompanied by Father Jack Wall, the president of Catholic Extension.' Pilot photo/courtesy Cardinseansblog.org

I want to begin this week noting the passing of Father Michael Scanlan, TOR.



He was an outstanding churchman who, in the 1970s, was named president of what was then the College of Steubenville. He truly re-founded the university and gave them an incredible impetus to train committed disciples in the Church.



He made Steubenville a center of spirituality, evangelization and theology. A majority of the students attend daily Mass and are following courses of study centered around theology and catechetics. Wherever you go in the United States, you find teachers, pastoral workers, evangelists, and youth ministers who received their academic and spiritual training at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. Of course, many vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life have also resulted from the deep spiritual atmosphere of the university.



I was very proud to have received an honorary doctorate from Franciscan University last May, on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima. Like today, it was a Friday the 13th and so I told the students, "Many people feel that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for me it's the luckiest day of my life because I'm getting a free degree from the Franciscan University of Steubenville!"

