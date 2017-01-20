Schedule for 2017 Holy Hours for Life

Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy

Related Reading Holy hours give those at home opportunity to witness to life





The 9th annual Holy Hour for Life will be held in parishes and collaboratives across the Archdiocese of Boston throughout the week of Jan. 22, praying in solidarity with thousands of pilgrims going to Washington, D.C. for the 2017 March for Life.



Those participating in the holy hours will pray together in solidarity:



-- for an increased respect for the dignity of human life from conception to natural death;



-- for those who have been wounded by abortion;



-- for those facing death and terminal illness; and



-- that all who govern us may be guided by justice, truth, and a love for the precious gift of life.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has declared Jan. 22 a day of prayer and penance called the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children that "shall be observed as a particular day of prayer for the full restoration of the legal guarantee of the right to life and of penance for violations to the dignity of the human person committed through acts of abortion."



All are invited to join as a sign of public witness in support of the Gospel of Life.



Following is the full schedule of holy hours being held throughout the archdiocese, listed alphabetically by town. Each listing contains the town, participating parish, presider or alternate location, and the date and time of the holy hour.



Town, Parish, Presider, Date/Time



Abington, St. Bridget, At Holy Ghost, Whitman, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.