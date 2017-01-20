Local groups prepare for March for Life pilgrimage

Cardinal O'Malley joins Witness to Life Pilgrims at the 2015 March for Life in Washington, D.C. Pilot file photo/Gregory L. Tracy

BRAINTREE -- Hundreds of youth and young adults from the Archdiocese of Boston are preparing for the Witness to Life Pilgrimage to attend the 43rd annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27.



Just under 500 young people registered with the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation and Parish Support, housed under the Secretariat for Evangelization and Discipleship, and the archdiocese will be busing many of them to Washington in the early morning of Jan. 26. Separately, five buses of pilgrims from the archdiocese's Hispanic Apostolate are also expected to travel to Washington for the march.



Those registered through the office will travel in one of three "tracks," or groups: a middle school track, a high school track, and a track for families.



Highlights from the itineraries for the middle school and high school tracks include a Life is Very Good Rally at George Mason University on Jan. 26, Mass at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart and the march on Jan. 27, and Mass at the St. Paul Chung Parish in Fairfax, Va. Opportunities for faith sharing, group reflections, and prayer will also be provide throughout the trip.



As is tradition, Mass at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart will be celebrated by Cardinal O'Malley, who will also concelebrate the Vigil Mass for Life held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception the evening before the march.

