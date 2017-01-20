NEW YORK (CNS) -- The moral compass in "20th Century Women" (A24), writer-director Mike Mills' rambling, unfiltered drama -- loosely based on his adolescence in 1970s Santa Barbara, California -- is not one of the characters. Rather, it's President Jimmy Carter.



Specifically, the film makes use of Carter's sermon-like "Crisis of Confidence" address, usually mislabeled as his "malaise" speech. In it, he admonished America: "In a nation that was proud of hard work, strong families, close-knit communities and our faith in God, too many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption. Human identity is no longer defined by what one does but by what one owns."



This drones out of a TV set with the wallop of a Shakespearean soliloquy. The principal characters up to that point have been indulging themselves as if their lives depended on it, only they've been calling it self-realization. They're suitably chastened, if only momentarily.



Overall, the movie is more a nearly plotless collection of whimsy than a fully realized story. So whatever insight Carter provides quickly evaporates.



Mills takes an affectionate look back at his world, circa 1979, with well-meaning if slightly confused women attempting to steer his stand-in, 15-year-old Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), in the general direction of sensitive adulthood with their nascent feminist ideals as their guide.



Thanks for signing up!