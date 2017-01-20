Parishioners pray for mercy, end to death penalty on night of execution

Virginia death-row inmate Ricky John Gray is shown in this undated photo. Gray, who confessed to killing a family of four in 2006, was executed Jan. 18 in Virginia. That day 12 people gathered at St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax, Va., to pray for Gray, his victims and an end to the death penalty. (CNS photo/Virginia Department of Corrections handout via Reuters)

FAIRFAX, Va. (CNS) -- As he was being executed by the state, the guilty thief turned to Christ and said, "Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom."



Those hopeful, repentant words were repeated in the opening song of an execution vigil held at historic St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax Jan. 18. Twelve people gathered in the church to pray for convicted murderer Ricky Jovan Gray, for his victims and for an end to the death penalty.



Miles away, Gray was preparing to die at the Greensville Correctional Center in southern Virginia. After being administered a lethal injection of midazolam, he died at 9:42 p.m. The drug, which has led to botched executions in other states, is so controversial that Gov. Terry McAuliffe added an amendment to a death penalty bill that allowed the identity of companies that produce midazolam to remain secret.



Through the Virginia Catholic Conference, Arlington Bishop Michael F. Burbidge and Richmond Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo condemned the killing, saying: "Knowing that the state can protect itself in ways other than through the death penalty, we have repeatedly asked that the practice be abandoned. Our broken world cries out for justice, not the additional violence or vengeance the death penalty will exact."

