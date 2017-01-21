Trump presidency receives words of hope, prayers for civility

U.S. President Donald Trump places his hand on the Bible as he takes the oath of office administered by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts Jan. 20. At Trump's side are his wife, Melania, and children Barron, Donald and Ivanka during his swearing-in as the country's 45th president at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (CNS photo/Carlos Barria, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Words of congratulations as well as caution emerged from political and religious leaders as President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20.



Pope Francis sent best wishes and prayers to incoming President Trump shortly after he took the oath of office.



"I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office," the pope's message said.



Saying that the human family faces "grave humanitarian crises" that demand "farsighted and united political responses," the pope said he would pray that Trump's decisions "will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation's commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide."



More than 860 religious, civil rights and ethnic and immigrant rights groups urged Trump to protect 740,000 people who qualify for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.



In a Jan. 18 letter to the new president, national, state and local organizations said that DACA had become one of the country's "most successful immigration policy initiatives ... fostering economic growth and strengthening national security."



The letter asked Trump to continue DACA despite his promises to immediately end President Barack Obama's executive actions on immigration.

