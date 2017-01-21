Protesters take to streets of downtown Washington on Inauguration Day

Related Video



WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The inauguration parade route was an unexpectedly strange place for Suzzett and David Faby to find themselves in as they headed to celebrate Donald Trump, the man the Catholic couple voted for in the 2016 presidential election.



Suzzett Faby, wearing a purse and other clothing with the colors of the American flag, sheepishly looked around as she found herself outnumbered by more protesters than like-minded Trump supporters on the streets of of Washington Jan. 20, hours before her candidate was sworn in as the nation's 45th president.



"They even throw us dirty looks," said David Faby, wearing a puzzled look that many Trump supporters carried with them as they walked through the overwhelming crowds that turned out to protest Trump and his presidency. When the motorcade carrying him and President Barack Obama to the U.S. Capitol drove by, there were more boos and expletives than cheers near the United States Navy Memorial, about a mile from the swearing-in ceremony.



Katherine Samolyk, of Washington, had a front-row seat along the route, but she wasn't there to celebrate.



"I've never protested before," said the retired government economist.



As a Christian, she said she felt she had to protest what she sees as Trump's intolerance toward other people but also the system of wealth inequality he represents. Christian teachings are against greed, she said, against the lack of distribution of wealth.

