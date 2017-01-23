Group marches for rights of 'pre-born women,' women exploited by abortion

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- College senior Colleen McCrum stood with fellow pro-lifers in front of the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court early Jan. 21 holding a sign that said, "PROLIFE, PROWOMAN, PROTRUMP."



McCrum, 21, who attends Christendom College, a Catholic school in Front Royal, Virginia, joined a group organized by Students for Life of America to participate in the Women's March on Washington.



The pro-life organization was shut out of being an official sponsoring partner for the giant march, but the group's leaders said nothing prevented them from taking part and marching on behalf of women exploited by abortion and for the rights of "pre-born women."



President Donald J. Trump "has made a lot of promises to the pro-life movement and I want to hold him to his promises," McCrum told Catholic News Service. She also felt it was important to have the pro-life presence at the march because she feels the media makes it look like there are more "pro-choice people" out there than there are.



Mary Solitario, 21, a classmate of McCrum from Christendom College, told CNS it was upsetting pro-life groups were not officially recognized by march organizers. She said she wanted to join the march to show solidarity with women.



