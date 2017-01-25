Home » Nation »  Trump signs memorandum on building border wall

Trump signs memorandum on building border wall

On: 1/25/2017By Barb Fraze , In: Nation
  • A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in 2016 at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (CNS photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)
  • A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in 2016 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (CNS photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)
  • A photo taken in 2016 shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, N.M., opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (CNS photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with the country's security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"This will stem the flow of drugs, crime and illegal immigration" along the southern border, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who reiterated that Mexico will end up paying for the wall. The memorandum also would create more detention space for people who illegally cross into the United States, he said.

Spicer said Trump would work with Congress on finding money to pay for the construction, noting, "there are a lot of funding mechanisms that can be used."

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has formed a working group to closely monitor executive memorandums and legislation on immigration, but no reaction from the bishops was available immediately after Trump signed the memorandums Jan. 25 at the Department of Homeland Security.

However, Bill O'Keefe, vice president for government relations and advocacy at Catholic Relief Services, which works in Central America, said Catholics "cannot escape our responsibility to the poor and vulnerable who are suffering around the world."

