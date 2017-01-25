Pro-life leaders praise House vote to make Hyde Amendment permanent

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent, puts the country "one step closer to getting the federal government out of the business of paying for abortion once and for all," said the president of National Right to Life.



"Over 2 million Americans are alive today because of the Hyde Amendment," Carol Tobias said in a statement.



By a 238-183 vote Jan. 24, House members passed H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2017. It was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.



A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi. President Donald J. Trump indicated before the House vote he would sign the measure if it comes to his desk.



"Two million people who would have been aborted instead survived because public funds were unavailable to effectuate their violent demise, while their mothers benefited from prenatal health care and support," Smith said in a statement. "Two million survivors have had the opportunity to live and enjoy the first and most basic of all human rights -- the right to life."



