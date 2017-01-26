Leader's resignation unrelated to lawsuit, SNAP says

Church pews. Photo credit: Elena Dijour Shutterstock CNA

Chicago, Ill., Jan 26, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A longtime leader of a controversial advocacy group for clergy sex abuse victims resigned weeks before a former employee filed a lawsuit charging the group was receiving kickbacks from attorneys who filed sex abuse cases, the group has said.



David Clohessy resigned as executive director of the Chicago-based Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests effective Dec. 31, SNAP told CNA on Wednesday.



As of Jan. 17, Clohessy was still listed as executive director on the group's website.



The organization voiced gratitude for Clohessy’s dedication; he had worked for the organization since 1991.



Clohessy told the St. Louis Dispatch that the lawsuit had nothing to do with his departure.



“I am just ready for something different,” he said. “It was almost 30 years. I’ve read a lot about nonprofits and organizational development. It’s clear that some new blood always helps.”



He said the lawsuit’s claim that SNAP was getting kickbacks from attorneys was “utterly preposterous.”



The news of his resignation followed the Jan. 17 filing of a lawsuit from former SNAP development director Gretchen Rachel Hammond, who claimed wrongful termination for challenging the organization’s misbehavior. She had worked at the organization from July 2011 through February 2013.

