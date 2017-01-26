Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the March for Life

Vice President Mike Pence. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore Wikipedia CC 30 CNA

Washington D.C., Jan 26, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Weeks of speculation were confirmed on Thursday, when the White House verified that Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the national March for Life on Jan. 27.



According to the New York Times, a senior White House official confirmed the news the day before the march, which is generally held close to the Jan. 22 anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that mandated legal abortion nationwide.



The presence of a sitting vice president is a major boost for the annual pro-life march, which regularly sees hundreds of thousands of attendees from across the country, but generally receives minimal coverage in major media outlets.



Other speakers at this year’s rally and march include Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Donald Trump; Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York; Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson; and former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson.



Pence, who formerly served as governor of Indiana, has long been known for his pro-life stance. During the Vice Presidential debate, he stressed that his Christian faith hinges upon upholding the “sanctity of life.”

