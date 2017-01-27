From Cardinal Seán's blog

'On Thursday (1/19), we had one of our regular meetings at Pastoral Center of those priests who have been ordained within the last five years.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Last Friday (1/13) I attended the annual New York Encounter hosted by Communion and Liberation.



The annual gathering is modeled after an event in Rimini, Italy, also sponsored by Communion and Liberation, called "Il Meeting," which it is the largest annual cultural event in Italy.



We are so grateful for the presence of Communion and Liberation in the Archdiocese of Boston, with members of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Charles Borromeo caring for St. Clement Parish and School in Somerville; a community of Memores Domini consecrated laymen, many of whom are physicians or hospital administrators, who live in Cambridge; as well as many laypeople and diocesan priests who participate in the Communion and Liberation spirituality.



MLK prayer breakfast



On Monday (1/16), I went to St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Roxbury to participate in the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day Prayer Breakfast, which is sponsored by the parish in collaboration with the Archdiocese's Black Catholic Ministries.



As always, the breakfast featured a performance by the Archdiocesan Black Catholic Choir, led by Meyer Chambers.



The keynote speaker for this year's gathering was Dr. Randall Kennedy of Harvard Law School. He gave a stunning presentation on the history of civil rights in the United States, inviting us to deepen our knowledge of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King.

