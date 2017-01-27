Forming the Future: Community is key at Groton's Country Day of the Holy Union School

Mrs. Nancy Harlan, a 3rd grade teacher at Country Day of the Holy Union School in Groton helps student Rosemary O'Neill of Groton with her reading. Pilot photo/courtesy Holy Union School

GROTON -- Students learn more than just the basics at the Country Day of the Holy Union School in Groton -- they are taught the fundamental building blocks to ensure success in their future, says principal Mary Hamelin.



"We definitely have a challenging curriculum, and often find ourselves ahead of our public school peers," she said, "but more than that, we have such a sense of community and care within our school that students learn to thrive."



According to Hamelin, this is due in part to the school's size. With just under 80 students in the pre-K through grade 6 school, students are given individualized attention.



"There certainly is no getting lost in the crowd here," she joked, but noted that the school's size is but one aspect that contributes to the school's close-knit feel.



"When I think about Country Day, I like to think about human dignity. Each person has been given human dignity and we, as a school, try to foster that dignity and to help our students grow into responsible young men and women who are in the service of others, not only looking out for themselves," she said.



"Our job is to provide for their growth and potential -- not to limit them in any way because they are too young to limit their ambitions and horizons," she added.

