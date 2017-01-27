Pro-lifers rally in Boston on Roe anniversary

Related Photo Gallery



BOSTON -- When protesters interrupted the 2017 Assembly for Life with signs, chants, and shouts, organizers didn't shout back. Instead, they held up their rosaries and calmly began praying, encouraging attendees to do the same.



The protesters were led out as the voices of hundreds rose up together in prayer, filling the Great Hall of Faneuil Hall in Boston, Jan. 22. It wasn't until the last protester was led out of the building that the Hail Marys ceased, and the program resumed.



Sponsored annually by Massachusetts Citizens for Life (MCFL) near or on the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, the Assembly for Life is meant to draw people together from around the greater Boston area to celebrate the gospel of life and hear talks from pro-life supporters.



MCFL President Anne Fox gave the event's opening remarks, while Mother Olga Yaqob, superior of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, offered this year's keynote address.



In her remarks, Fox lauded some of the actions President Donald Trump has taken since being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Jan. 20.



"We are so grateful that President Trump has nominated cabinet members and advisors who are notably pro-life," began Massachusetts Citizens for Life President Anne Fox.

